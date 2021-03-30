EnerBank's Dave King Named to HIRI's Board of Directors

Mr. King, VP Research and Analytics, aims to help the Home Improvement Research Institute enhance the quality of their research

EnerBank USA’s Dave King, Vice President, Research and Analytics, has been named to the board of directors of the Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI), the only nonprofit organization dedicated to home improvement research. Mr. King will serve his first two-year term to help HIRI's board drive the organization's strategic direction while directly influencing the type of research done by serving as co-chair of the research committee.

“HIRI arguably delivers more value than any other research organization given the low cost of membership and the high quantity and quality of their research,” said Charlie Knadler, President and CEO of EnerBank. “Having Dave serve on the HIRI board and delve into the research that is of most value to the home improvement industry is beneficial for our whole industry.”

Mr. King is the only board member from a home improvement lender. Other board member positions are represented by Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Houzz, HomeAdvisor, and others.

At EnerBank, Mr. King utilizes his background in market research, advanced analytics, and strategic consulting to help the bank serve the specific needs of home improvement contractors and homeowners who take out the bank’s specialized loans. By establishing a deep understanding of the complex home improvement market, EnerBank is able to truly partner with industry professionals to develop innovative loan products and services. Mr. King is integral to that effort.

“We congratulate Dave on being appointed to HIRI’s board of directors,” said Mr. Knadler. “His expertise in research, theoretical statistics, applied econometrics, and consumer decision-making theory will enhance the overall research efforts at HIRI—one of the premier research organizations in the nation.”

