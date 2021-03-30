Log in
EnerBank's Dave King Named to HIRI's Board of Directors

03/30/2021 | 08:23am EDT
Mr. King, VP Research and Analytics, aims to help the Home Improvement Research Institute enhance the quality of their research

EnerBank USA’s Dave King, Vice President, Research and Analytics, has been named to the board of directors of the Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI), the only nonprofit organization dedicated to home improvement research. Mr. King will serve his first two-year term to help HIRI's board drive the organization's strategic direction while directly influencing the type of research done by serving as co-chair of the research committee.

“HIRI arguably delivers more value than any other research organization given the low cost of membership and the high quantity and quality of their research,” said Charlie Knadler, President and CEO of EnerBank. “Having Dave serve on the HIRI board and delve into the research that is of most value to the home improvement industry is beneficial for our whole industry.”

Mr. King is the only board member from a home improvement lender. Other board member positions are represented by Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Houzz, HomeAdvisor, and others.

At EnerBank, Mr. King utilizes his background in market research, advanced analytics, and strategic consulting to help the bank serve the specific needs of home improvement contractors and homeowners who take out the bank’s specialized loans. By establishing a deep understanding of the complex home improvement market, EnerBank is able to truly partner with industry professionals to develop innovative loan products and services. Mr. King is integral to that effort.

“We congratulate Dave on being appointed to HIRI’s board of directors,” said Mr. Knadler. “His expertise in research, theoretical statistics, applied econometrics, and consumer decision-making theory will enhance the overall research efforts at HIRI—one of the premier research organizations in the nation.”

About EnerBank USA—America’s home improvement lender of choice

EnerBank USA® is the largest specialized home improvement FDIC-insured bank in the country, providing home improvement loans through strategic business partners and independent home improvement contractors. We work hand-in-hand with manufacturers, distributors, franchisors, and major retailers of home improvement, remodeling, and energy-saving products and services. Our mission is to grow contractors’ businesses by increasing leads, boosting close rates, and growing average job size, while helping homeowners fulfill their home improvement dreams. We also make receiving lending approvals and funding requests quick and easy through our Mobile Loan App. We’re America’s home improvement lender of choice. Learn more at enerbank.com.

About HIRI

The only nonprofit organization dedicated to home improvement research, HIRI empowers members with exclusive, ongoing home improvement data, and information for making better business decisions. Members are the leading manufacturers, retailers and allied organizations in the home improvement industry. Visit www.hiri.org for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
