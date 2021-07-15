Energage : Announces Recipients of Top Workplaces Quarterly National Culture Excellence Awards

Employees rank organizations highest in promoting a just and welcoming culture

Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, this week revealed the winners of its quarterly national Culture Excellence Awards, which recognize companies based on employee feedback. Companies from across the nation were applauded for creating a just and welcoming culture in five areas: Compensation, Employee Value Prop, Formal Training, Top Managers, and Work-Life Flexibility. Click to tweet.

The July 2021 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards are based solely on employee feedback from Energage’s anonymous, science-based, employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmark, based on Energage’s 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

“As companies struggle to recruit and retain employees, it’s crucial for businesses to establish cultures demonstrating that associates are welcomed, valued and treated justly,” said Dan Kessler, president and chief operating officer of Energage. “The awards this quarter showcase companies that are doing this exceptionally well, are listening to employee feedback, and are taking steps for continuous improvement.”

The following organizations were ranked highest by employees on the Q3 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards. For a complete list of all award recipients in each category, click on the award names below.

Compensation—The Compensation Award highlights organizations where employees believe the pay they receive is fair for the work they do.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (2,500+ employees)

LMI (1,000-2,499 employees)

Benjamin F. Edwards (500-999 employees)

BrainTrust (150-499 employees)

Employee Value Proposition—This award recognizes companies that continue to meet the expectations that employees had when they started their jobs.

PrimeLending (2,500+ employees)

LJA Engineering (1,000-2,499 employees)

Benjamin F. Edwards (500-999 employees)

Cooperative Association for Special Education (150-499 employees)

Formal Training—These organizations achieved the highest scores for providing the formal training employees want for their careers.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (2,500+ employees)

Team Rehabilitation Services, Inc. (1,000-2,499 employees)

Assurance(500-999 employees)

First American Equipment Finance (150-499 employees)

Top Managers—At these Top Workplaces, employees believe managers genuinely care about their concerns, help them to learn, and encourage them to grow.

Progressive Insurance (2,500+ employees)

Union Home Mortgage Corporation (1,000-2,499 employees)

Eight Eleven Group (500-999 employees)

Fenix Consulting Group (150-499 employees)

Work-Life Flexibility—These Top Workplaces provide employees the flexibility they need to maintain a healthy balance between work and their personal lives.

Hyland (2,500+ employees)

HubSpot (1,000-2,499 employees)

Benjamin F. Edwards (500-999 employees)

Kyruus (150-499 employees)

National Culture Excellence Awards are announced each quarter throughout the year, with the next announcement in October 2021. The October awards will recognize Top Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Remote Work, and Caregivers. Organizations that complete the survey process no later than August 20, 2021 are eligible for the awards.

Energage supports the Top Workplaces national awards program, as well as regional employer recognition programs in 58 markets nationwide, in partnership with major media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, Star Tribune, Chicago Tribune and The Arizona Republic.

For more information about Top Workplaces regional and national programs, including Top Workplaces USA, Industry, and quarterly Culture Excellence awards, please go here.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a short, research-based employee survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 58 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. National, quarterly awards recognize Top Workplaces in culture-specific topics important to job seekers, such as Appreciation, Compensation, DE&I, Remote Work, Woman-Led, Work-Life Flexibility, and more. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. More than 70,000 organizations have completed over 23 million employee surveys, including some of the nation’s leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, Hubspot, Microsoft, Progressive Insurance, Salesforce and Wayfair. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005057/en/