Energy Advances As Oil Finishes At One-Year High -- Energy Roundup

02/05/2021 | 04:47pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose, as energy commodities capped a strong week for oil-and-gas prices.

The price of oil finished above $56 a barrel in New York, closing at its highest level in more than a year, as traders bet a weak jobs report would motivate legislators to pass an aggressive stimulus package.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight to 392, the eleventh straight weekly advance, according to a tally from oil-services company Baker Hughes.

Natural gas prices futures fell 2.5% lower to $2.86-per-million British thermal units, as forecasts for cold weather were moderated.

But anticipation of a wintry spell and a rebound in economic activity drove gas prices up 12% on the week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1646ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.25% 22.08 Delayed Quote.7.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 59.56 Delayed Quote.13.38%
WTI 0.77% 56.949 Delayed Quote.15.97%
