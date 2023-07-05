Shares of energy companies rose after indications from Saudi Arabia that it was prepared to further cut back production.

Oil futures rose 2%, settling a two-week high just below $72 a barrel, after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would do "whatever necessary" to support the oil market.

Iran attempted to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and fired shots at one of them, the U.S. Navy said, the latest in a series of attacks on tankers in the strategic waterway.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-23 1704ET