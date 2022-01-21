Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Energy & Climate: Orgalim position on a proposal for revising the Energy Taxation Directive

01/21/2022 | 09:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brussels, 21 January 2022

Orgalim position on a proposal for revising the Energy

Taxation Directive

Introduction

Europe's technology industries, represented by Orgalim, support the proposal for a new Energy Taxation Directive (COM (2021) 563) (henceforth the Directive), adopted by the European Commission on 14 July 2021.

We support the revision of the Directive and see it as an opportunity to align the taxation of energy products and electricity with European Union energy and climate policies and eliminate the exemptions that de facto favour fossil fuels, while contributing to the fragmentation of the EU's Single Market. The planned revision should take into account the changed energy mix with a higher share of renewables - green energy must become the cheapest energy carrier by default.

Orgalim position on the key issues

  • Energy content-based taxation and ranking of rates (Articles 1 & 5)

We support the new structure for minimum tax rates which is based on the energy content (expressed in euros per gigajoules) rather than volume as is currently mostly the case. We also applaud the introduction of a ranking of rates based on the environmental performance of fuels and electricity. It is essential that green, renewable energy is not taxed at all. This will provide clearer price signals to businesses and customers, incentivising them to switch to cleaner, more energy-efficient and climate-friendly alternatives.

  • Aviation and waterborne navigation (Articles 14 & 15)

We welcome the introduction of minimum tax rates for kerosene used as fuel in the aviation industry and heavy oil used in the maritime industry. So far, these fuels have been fully exempted from energy taxation for intra-EU voyages. This change will contribute to a fairer distribution of the environmental costs in the transport sector and encourage a switch to more sustainable fuels. To foster the uptake of renewable fuels such as renewable fuels of non-biological origins (RFNBOs), we support the proposed minimum tax rate of zero for them. In addition, we welcome the possibility to exempt from taxation the shore-side electricity provided to vessels while at berth in ports.

2

  • Tax exemptions for renewable energy sources (Article 16)

We particularly support the removal of existing tax exemptions for various fossil fuels. Furthermore, to incentivise a switch to renewable energy sources, the Directive should foresee their full exemption from a minimum tax rate.

Disclaimer

Orgalim – Europe’s Technology Industries published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aStanchart Named Kenya's Best Trade Finance Provider
AQ
10:06aSECUNET SECURITY AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
10:06aGVE, a Developer of a Central Bank Digital Currency Platform Has Increased Its Valuation to 224 Billion Yen
BU
10:06aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Reverses Course, Turns Lower
DJ
10:05aAM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Federated Underwriting Company
BU
10:04a'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
RE
10:04aFidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10:03aFactbox-Ukraine's energy options limited in case of conflict with Russia
RE
10:03aWEEKLY LINKS JANUARY 21 : RCTs on SMEs are still hard, African economic history, declining literacy, and more…
PU
10:03aSALESFORCE COM : 6 Questions To Accelerate Your Path Towards Getting Salesforce Admin Certified
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS