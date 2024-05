Shares of energy companies rose as commodity prices rebounded.

Oil futures added to Wednesday's gains, which came in the wake of an unexpected drawdown in U.S. stockpiles.

Natural gas futures surged 4.9% to $2.29 per million British thermal units after a smaller-than-anticipated buildup in U.S. gas storage.

