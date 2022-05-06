Energy Climbs As Oil Tops $109/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures, as traders digested European Union plans to ban Russian oil imports.

The price of oil topped $109 a barrel in New York and was set to log gains of more than 5% for the week.

In a sign of how well things are going for oil and gas companies, shale producer EOG Resources said it was building a framework to facilitate getting money to shareholders.

Natural gas futures fell 8.4% to $8.04 per million British thermal units, the biggest one-day percentage decline since Feb. 3, snapping a protracted winning streak that has taken the commodity to 14-year highs on speculation that liquefied-natural gas exports to Europe will soon take off.

Canadian energy-infrastructure giant Enbridge said it was involved with a growing number of liquefied natural gas projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

