Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Climbs As Omicron Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup

12/02/2021 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rallied as Omicron fears subsided somewhat.

Oil futures rose modestly after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed to increase monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January, contrary to expectations for a cut.

Strategists at brokerage JPMorgan Chase said early indications suggested the Omicron variant was more contagious but less deadly than previous strains, a potentially positive development for global economic activity.

Bidders for the bankrupt Limetree Bay oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands are challenging the $33 million leading offer for the facility, saying their competing proposal to dismantle it is better for the local population.

Natural-gas futures fell as unseasonably warm weather persisted in much of the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1623ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pTD CEO sees 'bumpy' road ahead after earnings top estimates; CIBC hit by higher costs
RE
04:27pMaterials Rally Amid Cyclical Bias -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pWall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven rout
RE
04:25pIMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as No. 2 official
RE
04:24pWELCOME TO THE TINDERVERSE : Tinder's CEO talks metaverse, virtual currency
RE
04:24pEnergy Climbs As Omicron Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:15pUAW workers vote to elect union leaders directly
RE
04:10pU.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm
RE
04:09pIMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as No. 2 official
RE
04:07pDollar gains, shares rise as Omicron fears subside
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, shares rise as Omicron fears subside
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5Omicron could pose 'significant' threat to global economy, Yellen says

HOT NEWS