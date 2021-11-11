Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Climbs On Inflation Bets -- Energy Roundup

11/11/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as traders sought out sectors that would benefit from inflation.

The sudden spike in oil and natural-gas prices could be a double-edged sword for the energy sector, however. Soaring energy prices are likely to crimp demand for oil in some of the world's fastest-growing economies this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries warned.

Natural-gas futures bounced, rising by more than 5% as a selloff related to forecasts for a mild start to the winter in the U.S. paused.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1631ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pMinister Joly to travel to the United States
PU
04:43pTesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
RE
04:43pBiden, pushing tax breaks for electric vehicles, to visit GM factory
RE
04:35pTSX closes just shy of record as mining stocks ride gold wave
RE
04:34pMaterials Up On ArcelorMittal Earnings, Freeport Rally -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:32pDollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare
RE
04:32pEnergy Climbs On Inflation Bets -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:29pKellogg says union did not allow vote on new contract
RE
04:28pS&P closes little changed as chips boost Nasdaq in subdued holiday trading
RE
04:19pMorgan Stanley appoints new emerging markets equity head - memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
4Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
5Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, HSBC, Pfizer, The Home Depot, Wal..

HOT NEWS