Energy Climbs On Inflation Bets -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as traders sought out sectors that would benefit from inflation.

The sudden spike in oil and natural-gas prices could be a double-edged sword for the energy sector, however. Soaring energy prices are likely to crimp demand for oil in some of the world's fastest-growing economies this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries warned.

Natural-gas futures bounced, rising by more than 5% as a selloff related to forecasts for a mild start to the winter in the U.S. paused.

