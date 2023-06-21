Shares of energy companies rose after bullish comments on the outlook for Chinese growth from officials in Beijing.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank's battle with inflation was not complete, suggesting in congressional testimony that at least two more rate increases would be required to get price increases under control.

Oil companies are among the few sectors that can benefit from inflation.

