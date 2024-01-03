Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures amid fears of a broader Middle East war.

Oil futures turned higher after Iran state media reported that explosions near a cemetery killed more than 70 people.

The violence in Iran follows rising tensions between the Islamic nation and Israel, in light of Iran's support for Hezbollah and other groups.

BP and Equinor have canceled a major offshore wind contract near New York, leaving plans to provide hundreds of thousands of people with clean power in limbo.

