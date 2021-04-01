Log in
Energy Climbs With Oil After OPEC+ Plan Unveiled -- Energy Roundup

04/01/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures after OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually phase out production caps.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months, betting on a rebound in demand. Oil bulls were relieved by an incremental approach to the production increases.

In one sign that U.S. production is set to rise, the number of rigs drilling for oil rose by 13 in the latest week to 337, according to the latest tally from oilfield services Baker Hughes.

To some investors, energy is "just not a sector that's very attractive when you think about the future," said Randy Warren, chief investment officer at Warren Safer-Equity Fund.

"We used to call them widows-and-orphan stocks, you put your mom in Exxon and she'd be fine. I'm not sure that's the case any more."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1626ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.56% 21.73 Delayed Quote.3.65%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.79% 57.39 Delayed Quote.35.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.33% 64.64 Delayed Quote.23.71%
WTI 2.76% 61.271 Delayed Quote.25.32%
