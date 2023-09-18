Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures hit new 2023 highs.

Oil futures rose 0.8% to $91.48 a barrel.

Both the Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude-oil futures contracts are once more within striking distance of $100-a-barrel, and the levels of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are more depleted than on the previous occasions oil prices were that elevated, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

In one development that could ease upward pressure on oil prices, five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran were released in a deal that will trigger the release of billions of dollars in revenue from Iranian energy sales that were under U.S. sanctions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-18-23 1712ET