Shares of energy companies rallied as traders bet the sector would benefit from an inflationary environment.

A hot streak in economic data and Saudi Arabia's recent decision to extend production cuts have pushed up the price of oil, and the likelihood of another bout of inflation.

Oil futures closed the week above $87 a barrel, a hair's breadth from 2023 highs.

"The math is simple-- declining supply and rising demand equal higher prices," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Natural gas futures fell 5.8% for the week as a heat wave dissipated and demand eased, leaving contracts with the seventh retreat in the last 10 weeks.

Chevron shares lagged gains in the sector after workers at two of its Australian liquefied natural gas plants commenced a strike.

A week of talks between Chevron and staff at its Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities failed to produce an agreement on pay.

09-08-23 1706ET