Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Energy | Cryogenics Russia 16 december 2021 Fives extends collaboration with one of the leading steel producers in Russia

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
Fives extends collaboration with one of the leading steel producers in Russia
RussiaEnergy | Cryogenics
16 december 2021

Once again Fives' Cryomec® cryogenic pumps have been chosen for a new air separation unit (ASU) project for improved energy efficiency.

The new unit, located in Cherepovets, Russia, will produce 1,000 tons of oxygen per day. This is the fourth ASU installed in the area and it will bring the total daily production capacity of oxygen on this site at above 8,000 tons, making it one of the largest in continental Europe

It is being built with the aim to optimize the use of energy and achieve savings compared to the three other units It is planned to be started up by the end of 2023

As part of this project, Fives will supply four Cryomec® pumps. Designed for continuous operation, the two Cryomec®LABS and two Cryomec®LPRP pumps will be manufactured in Fives' workshop in Allschwil, Switzerland. These pumps will be used as transfer pumps for vaporizer feed for LOX (liquid oxygen) application.

Aside from this project in Russia, Fives has also been working recently with this major steel manufacturer in other localizations including China and India.

Disclaimer

Fives SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
