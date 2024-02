Shares of energy companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for demand.

Oil futures slipped 0.4% to $78.54 but remained within shouting disatance of its 2024 highs.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week in a fifth consecutive build, while gasoline and distillate fuel stocks decreased, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

