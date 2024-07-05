Shares of energy companies fell amid concerns about demand, in light of an up-tick in the unemployment rate in June.

Oil futures rose for the fourth straight week.

British oil major Shell warned it will take a $2 billion writedown against its second-quarter earnings amid struggles with its biofuels and gas-trading units.

Hurricane Beryl bore down on the Gulf of Mexico following landfall in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, causing major oil producers to close platforms.

