Energy Development : EDC, ALKFI Renews Agreement on Bantay-Baterya & Bantay-Langis Projects

11-year partnership for the environment. EDC has renewed its support to ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.'s (ALKFI) Bantay-Baterya and Bantay-Langis projects through a virtual MOA signing. EDC Vice President and head of Corporate Support Functions Regina Victoria J. Pascual (lower left) and ALKFI's Managing Director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano led the signing ceremonies for EDC's commitment to continue donating its used batteries and oils from various EDC sites for recycling and repurposing.

First-Gen owned Energy Development Corporation (EDC) has recently marked its 11-year partnership with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc. (ALKFI) through a virtual Memorandum of Agreement signing ceremony in support of its Bantay-Baterya and Bantay-Langis projects.

The abovementioned projects reprocess used oils and junk lead-acid batteries that are classified as toxic wastes in collaboration with Genetron International Marketing and Oriental & Motolite Marketing Corp. (OMMC).

Roberta Lopez-Feliciano, ALKFI's Managing Director, thanked Energy Development Corporation and their other partners for championing proper waste management in their respective industries.

"Our partnership started 11 years ago, and it continues on today with donations of used batteries and oils from the various EDC sites in Sorsogon, Leyte, Negros, and North Cotabato. It really gives me great pleasure to know that we are reusing and repurposing."

Under these projects, the donated hazardous wastes from companies that otherwise end up in the ground, streams, or even in the air are being recycled through Evergreen Environment Resources. These are used as raw materials in manufacturing new batteries.

Donors also receive a certificate of treatment that is recognized by the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau. OMMC then determines the monetary value, and the funds raised go to Lingkod Kapamilya's aid programs and green projects.

EDC's Vice President and Head of Corporate Support Functions, Gina Pascual, praised ALKFI for helping donor companies like them protect and conserve the Earth.

"Through our partnerships with accredited recycling organizations, we not only minimize our waste but we also ensure that they get recycled or repurposed properly. Through the efforts of ALFKI's Bantay Baterya, Bantay Langis, and Bantay Kalikasan, our waste actually goes to projects and endeavors that help the environment and other people," she stated.

As a pioneer in generating 100% clean, renewable, and reliable power, EDC embarks on zero-waste initiatives. Whenever applicable, the company adopts a circular economy approach to minimize using non-renewable resources as part of its commitment to building a regenerative future. Pascual also encouraged other businesses to find sustainable ways of managing their wastes.

"We're contributing to a foundation that aligns with our company values and our decarbonization and regenerative mission. This is truly a win-win solution," EDC Air and Waste Specialist Paulo Gooco said during the virtual event.

EDC has likewise been reporting on its waste management efforts in partnership with ALKFI for the past 11 years through its annual performance report that adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative. In 2020, the company has fully transitioned to the International Integrated Reporting Council's Integrated Reporting framework to elevate not only its annual environment, social, and governance (ESG) reporting but more so its value creation process across its value chain.

To date, five million kilos of used lead batteries have been collected and recycled by ALFKI and its partners.

EDC's over 1,480MW total installed capacity accounts for 20% percent of the country's total installed RE capacity while its 1,181MW geothermal portfolio accounts for 62 percent of the country's total installed geothermal capacity and has put the Philippines on the map as the 3rd largest geothermal producer in the world. ##