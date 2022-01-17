Energy Development : EDC receives safety seal for all its power plant facilities

First Gen-owned Energy Development Corporation's (EDC) 100% renewable energy facilities have all been certified as compliant with the minimum health standards set by the government on COVID-19.

The first to get the seal was EDC's Negros geothermal facility located in Valencia, Negros Oriental; followed by its EDC Burgos Wind Power Corporation subsidiary in Ilocos, Norte; its Bacman geothermal facility in Bicol; its Mount Apo geothermal facility in Kidapawan, North Cotabato, and finally, its Leyte geothermal facility, which has the largest wet steamfield in the world.

Though getting the safety seal certification is voluntary, the geothermal leader took on the challenge and invited representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to inspect its 24/7 green power plants to showcase its health and safety protocols for its employees and contractors on site.

"Being able to get this proof of compliance with the government's safety standards against COVID-19 validates our painstaking efforts to uphold the health and safety of our workforce and partners working on-site as we continue to provide an uninterrupted supply of 100% clean, reliable power to our country," said Atty. Allan V. Barcena, head of EDC's Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Relations.

EDC's Occupational Health team and COVID-19 officerswere able to showcase each facility's protocols and implementation that consisted of thorough health entry screening (temperature scanners, health declaration form, QR Code scanning) strengthened COVID-Health Information, Education, and Communication campaign, and signages reminding everyone of our minimum health standards and the need for full compliance. Aside from these, the management of COVID cases was on a par with government requirements.

"This seal of approval encourages us to share our best practices with our stakeholders and other companies to help them keep their own people safe from COVID-19 and harm," added Barcena.

Vac2Normal campaign. Foremost in EDC's strategy to keep its workforce safe is its COVID-19 vaccination program that began in the third quarter of this year. To date,more than 98% of its employees have already been fully vaccinated.

EDC has been consistently recognized for its practices that go beyond compliance and sustainability in line with its mission to forget collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future.

In July of this year, the Mount Apo geothermal facility received the highest award from the ASEAN Occupational Safety and Health Network while the Negros geothermal facility won the Gawad Tugas award for the Clean Air and Water-Power Plant Category from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for its exemplary performance in environmental protection, conservation, and management.

Last year, EDC's Baslay Coffee Project for its Baslay Farmers' Association in Negros Oriental also received the prestigious Grand Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines and the Best CSR Award for Enterprise Development from the League of Corporate Foundations' CSR Guild Awards.

EDC likewise elevates its power customers all over the country by helping them lower their carbon footprint and even becoming carbon neutral through the clean, reliable, geothermal energy or Geo 24/7 that it provides them.

In total, Energy Development Corporation generates over 40% of the Philippines' renewable energy output and serves about 10% of the country's overall electricity demand with its installed capacity of almost 1,500MW.

