Energy Development : EDC to open power plant in Bohol by 2024 – power distributors

Power Philippines News

As Bohol still reels from the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Odette, local power distributors are hoping for a more stable power supply with the completion of Energy Development Corporation's (EDC) power plant in the province by June 2024.

In a report by The Bohol Chronicle, One Bohol Power chairman and Bohol I Electric Cooperative (BOHECO I) manager Dino Roxas said that EDC was initially given until December 26, 2023 to put up the plant. However, delays in the evaluation process and the bidding gave EDC a six-month extension.

One Bohol Power is a group comprised of local power distributors. The province has three distributors: BOHECO I, which serves the western half of the province, except Tagbilaran City; the Bohol II Electric Cooperative for the eastern half; and the Bohol Light Co. Inc. for Tagbilaran.

Roxas added that EDC's generation rate once operating in 2024 would be Php4.37 per kilowatt-hour.

Including EDC, six power-generating firms participated in the bid for the plant, namely Bohol Hybrid Energy Corporation, Global Business Power Corporation, SMC Global Power Holdings, Solar Philippines, and Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI).

Aboitiz Power Corporation-owned TVI withdrew, while the rest were disqualified for being unable to comply with the bidding requirements.

Based further on the report, the winning bidder at normal condition will be allowed to generate power from outside Bohol, so long as they have their land-based power ready round-the-clock to be energized once the outsourced power gets interrupted due to disasters or technical problems that may arise.

During the plant's first year of operation, EDC will be required a 50-megawatt output since the three power distributors have existing power sourcing contracts which are still in effect by 2024.

The notice of award to EDC was issued on June 3, 2021.

While Bohol is connected to the Visayas Grid, it depends on Leyte for 60% of its power demand. Much of the province remains without power given that Odette toppled the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' two special towers linked to the Leyte-Bohol Interconnection.

With the two towers down, a power barge supplies Bohol with electricity, but not enough to fulfill the province's entire demand.

Bohol is expected to be reconnected to the grid on February 15, 2022, while full power restoration is targeted with the rebuilding of the two special towers on April 30, just ten days before the 2022 automated national elections.

The Energy Development Corporation (EDC) is a pioneer in generating 100% clean, renewable, and reliable power as an electricity supplier in the Philippines for over 40 years. With power plants all over Visayas and Mindanao, the company is one of the biggest producers of geothermal energy in Asia and is expanding its reach in the international market, allowing it to offer customers affordable energy rates. EDC also strives to provide the best customer service it can to all its clients by having helpful salespeople and easy to understand contracts. Because of all of this, it is poised to become the premier supplier of electricity for the Philippines' Green Energy Option Program. EDC takes its mission as a renewable energy provider seriously and goes beyond sustainability by investing in programs that enhance the environment and empower its partner communities, thereby fostering regenerative development. The company has also been working toward being carbon-neutral by improving its energy efficiency, as well as implementing various greening projects to ensure that its mission to provide future generations with a better life remains intact.