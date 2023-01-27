Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Down After Chevron Earnings -- Energy Roundup

01/27/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell after a mixed earnings report from one oil major.

Chevron shares slid after the second-largest U.S. oil company by market capitalization posted fourth-quarter earnings shy of Wall Street targets, hurt by higher costs and lower prices for refined products. Chevron posted its highest ever annual earnings for 2022, as the Ukraine war boosted the price of oil.

Oil futures fell ahead of an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting.

Natural gas futures recouped some of their recent losses, closing above $3 per million British thermal units. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.57% 86.05 Delayed Quote.0.27%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -4.44% 179.45 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.04% 133.3926 Real-time Quote.-34.86%
WTI -2.02% 79.45 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pU.S. lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
RE
05:48pNorth Korea slams United States for pledging tanks to Ukraine
RE
05:48pEU must answer U.S. clean energy subsidies, commissioner says on Washington visit
RE
05:47pFitch Upgrades Greece to BB+, Sees Headline Inflation Falling to 5% in 2023
DJ
05:42pIsrael's Netanyahu visits scene of deadly Jerusalem shooting
RE
05:41pRecession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
RE
05:39pDaniel abed khalif remains in police custody and is due to appea…
RE
05:39pChevron raises base pay of CEO, top execs for 2023
RE
05:37p21-year-old man has been charged following an investigation by t…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% This Week to 94.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
2U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
3Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS