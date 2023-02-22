Energy Down After Fed Minutes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested more rate increases were on the way.

"A number of participants observed that a policy stance that proved to be insufficiently restrictive could halt recent progress in moderating inflationary pressures," according to the minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.

Oil futures fell for the sixth straight session to close below $74 a barrel.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

