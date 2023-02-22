Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Down After Fed Minutes -- Energy Roundup

02/22/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested more rate increases were on the way.

"A number of participants observed that a policy stance that proved to be insufficiently restrictive could halt recent progress in moderating inflationary pressures," according to the minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.

Oil futures fell for the sixth straight session to close below $74 a barrel. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.84% 0.68039 Delayed Quote.1.40%
BRENT OIL -2.61% 80.28 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.57% 1.20372 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.44% 1.0604 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.6218 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
WTI -3.05% 73.898 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pLucid group - ceo rawlinson production is no longer a bottleneck…
RE
05:39pU.S. abortion rights groups and law firms launch legal defense network
RE
05:38pWhite House eyes Dynan, Eberly for Fed vice chair post, WSJ says
RE
05:38pSuspect in shooting death of Los Angeles bishop charged with murder
RE
05:37pNew York sues CoinEx, says crypto exchange failed to register with state
RE
05:36pEuro Lost 0.38% to $1.0607 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.53% to $1.2047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Linger at Multiyear Highs -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up as Traders Digest Fed Minutes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Down on Fed, Growth Fears -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3IDEX Biometrics Presentation 22 February 2023
4Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
5BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS