  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Energy Down After Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup

02/24/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Shares of energy companies fell in the wake of surprisingly strong inflation data.

The personal-consumption expenditures price index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, up from 5.3% in December, the Commerce Department said.

Oil futures rose, cushioning losses for the week amid concerns about Russian supplies.

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners fell by more than 20% after it suspended monthly dividends. Natural gas futures added to recent gains, bringing the commodity's weekly increase to 7.7%. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.27% 0.67219 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.1941 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.05437 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.08% 0.61629 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.77% 119.2996 Real-time Quote.-45.65%
WTI 1.08% 76.482 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
