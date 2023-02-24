Energy Down After Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell in the wake of surprisingly strong inflation data.

The personal-consumption expenditures price index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, up from 5.3% in December, the Commerce Department said.

Oil futures rose, cushioning losses for the week amid concerns about Russian supplies.

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners fell by more than 20% after it suspended monthly dividends. Natural gas futures added to recent gains, bringing the commodity's weekly increase to 7.7%.

