Shares of energy companies fell as stubbornly resilient jobs data spurred bets on further tightening from the Federal Reserve.

Natural gas futures compounded recent losses after a reported buildup in stockpiles.

German authorities investigating blasts that tore through the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines last year identified a boat that could have been involved in a sabotage operation.

