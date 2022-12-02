Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Down After Mixed Jobs Data -- Energy Roundup

12/02/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell after a mixed jobs report.

Jobs and wage growth were surprisingly robust, prompting fears that the Federal Reserve would reconsider a move to a less aggressive policy.

The "energy complex" has been the clear leader of the broad stock market for the year to date, but, if the bear market in stocks is to come to an end, investors are likely to move into more growth oriented sectors, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The European Union reached a deal on a $60 a barrel cap on the price of Russian oil Friday, launching a new brand of international sanctions.

The tally of active oil rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged at 784, according to oil-services firm Baker Hughes.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1700ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.85% 29.51 Delayed Quote.21.61%
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.13%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.21% 235.71 Delayed Quote.45.47%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.89%
Latest news "Economy"
05:25pFinancials Down as Traders Reconsider Fed Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pPutin could use peace talks to restock his army, warns UK Foreign Minister Cleverly -The Telegraph
RE
05:16pStocks regain some lost ground as investors interpret U.S. payrolls data
RE
05:15pU.S. says Swiss engineering group ABB to pay over $315 million to resolve bribery case
RE
05:15pU.S. safety board urges immediate inspections of Bell 407 helicopters
RE
05:15pS&PGR Lowers France's GDP Growth Forecast, Revises Outlook To Negative
DJ
05:13pConsumer Cos Down After November Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:10pHealth Care Up as Rate Fears Weigh -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:09pArgentina's YPF could raise debt in 2023 to back Vaca Muerta push, source says
RE
05:09pS&PGR Lowers Outlook on Lithuania to Negative From Stable
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
2ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
3U.S. job growth likely slowed again in November; labor market still tig..
4Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury....

HOT NEWS