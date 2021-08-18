Log in
Energy Down After Report Of Increased Gas Stockpiles -- Energy Roundup

08/18/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell after a report of increased gasoline stockpiles and mixed signals from the Federal Reserve's minutes.

Oil futures fell to their lowest level since May in the fifth-straight session of declines as a seasonal drop in demand combined with Delta variant fears appeared to weigh on gasoline consumption. The Energy Information Administration reported a weekly inventory increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline.

Minutes from the Fed's July meeting suggested the central bank could taper bond purchases by the end of this year, signalling that the gradual shift from the pandemic-era easy-monetary policy has begun. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1641ET

