Shares of energy companies fell after a muted outlook from one oil-field services giant.

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, posted first-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, but warned it was bracing for a slowdown in North American demand as equipment shortages in the first quarter look set to resolve themselves.

A federal appeals court ruled that a Berkeley, Calif., ordinance banning natural-gas lines in new construction illegally interferes with federal law, in the latest spat about the use of the fossil fuel for cooking.

04-21-23