Shares of energy companies fell after a buildup in U.S. stockpiles.

The Energy Information Administration said U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 7.9 million barrels for the week ended June 9.

Shell rose after the European oil giant said it will share billions more from its record profits with investors while deepening its commitment to the oil-and-gas businesses that produce the highest returns.

06-14-23 1741ET