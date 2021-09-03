Log in
Energy Down After Weak Jobs Data -- Energy Roundup

09/03/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell slightly as weak August jobs data stirred fears about U.S. economic growth.

The U.S. added a meager 235,000 jobs in August, according to the Labor Department, a diminished growth rate that suggests the Delta variant took its toll on demand for goods and services.

Meanwhile, the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 16 in the latest week to 394, reflecting the impact of last weekend's storm on the Gulf of Mexico, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. Natural-gas futures added to gains, rising 7.4% on the week as the aftermath of Hurricane Ida knocked out Gulf of Mexico production for longer than anticipated.

Oil futures rose slightly on the week, finishing just shy of the psychologically significant $70-per-barrel level.

Oil major Chevron is preparing to defend itself against a potential challenge from activist investors like Engine No. 1, the fund that shook up Exxon Mobil earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1629ET

