Energy Down Ahead of Jobs Data -- Energy Roundup

09/01/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures ahead of jobs data.

Oil fell sharply for the third straight session, closing near the lowest levels of the summer at around $86 a barrel.

A strong reading of August jobs growth Friday could put the Federal Reserve under pressure to raise interest rates further, which could weigh on oil and energy commodities. A weak reading, on the other hand, could confirm fears of a descending recession.

Indications of a slowing in hiring in a private employer survey from ADP was an "incrementally negative signal" ahead of the Labor Department report, said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

French energy major TotalEnergies received a letter from Ukraine's government to waive a dividend worth hundreds of millions of dollars from a Russian natural-gas giant PAO Novatek.

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil-and-gas giant, Lukoil, died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, according to Russian state media agency TASS. Mr. Maganov was the second senior Lukoil executive to die suddenly in recent months. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1624ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.49% 91.9 Delayed Quote.28.14%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.48% 433.6549 Real-time Quote.144.69%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.25% 333.5 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.95% 50.21 Real-time Quote.13.58%
WTI -3.30% 86.242 Delayed Quote.22.16%
