Shares of energy companies ticked down as traders awaited August jobs data.

U.S. and globally traded oil futures rose for the month of August.

Globally tracked Brent oil futures topped $86 a barrel, as hopes for central bank policies offset signs of weakness in Chinese demand.

Natural gas futures slipped as damage from Hurricane Idalia was not as severe as feared.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-23 1712ET