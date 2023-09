Shares of energy companies fell alongside commodity prices.

Oil futures slipped by 0.4% in New York, but remained close to their highest levels of the year. Natural gas futures fell 2.3% ahead of storage data Thursday.

Bernard Looney's abrupt departure as chief executive of BP may prompt the British oil major to reconsider its commitment to sustainable energy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

