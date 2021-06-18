Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Down Amid Fed Policy Change Fears -- Energy Roundup

06/18/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell as investors braced for a shift in Federal Reserve policy.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank could hike interest rates to contain inflation as soon as late 2022. The energy sector was one of the main stock-market beneficiaries of inflationary trends.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the latest week to 373, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, the second straight significant increase. Oil futures rose for the fourth straight week in New York, closing above $71 a barrel, reflecting the recent increase in fuel consumption. 

  Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1629ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Fed shift causes rally in value stocks to wobble
RE
04:41pWall Street ends sharply lower after hawkish Bullard spooks investors
RE
04:35pNew Creative Europe Programme boosted with a further 1.1 billion euros The aim of the Creative Europe programme is to safeguard the promotion of European cultural and linguistic diversity and boost competitiveness
PU
04:32pMaterials Down After Fed's Bullard Gives Rate View -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pEnergy Down Amid Fed Policy Change Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:17pBitcoin falls 7% to $35,431.15
RE
04:03pCanadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed 'shock waves'
RE
04:02pBitcoin last down 6.9% at $35,473.18; ether last down 8.7% at $2,165.16
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p unofficially fell 1.91%, the dow unofficially lost 3.45%, the nasdaq unofficially shed 0.28%
RE
03:38pU S ENERGY  : Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3Investors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS