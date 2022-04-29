Energy Down Amid Global Recession Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell amid fears that the global economy was headed for a recession due to a combination of Chinese lockdowns and rising inflation.

Shares of Chevron and ExxonMobil fell after the two largest U.S. oil producers posted first-quarter earnings short of Wall Street expectations.

Oil prices have risen by more than 35% for the year to date as the war in Ukraine has transformed energy markets worldwide, and particularly in Europe.

That's been a bounty for Big Oil, but the corporations are not increasing expenditures on the search for new discoveries, chastened by volatility in oil prices in recent years.

Exxon posted $5.5 billion in first-quarter profit, more than double the same period last year. The U.S. oil giant said it would triple its share repurchases, but will keep oil-field spending at a modest pace.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company after Exxon, said it made $6.3 billion in quarterly profit, its highest in almost a decade and more than quadruple levels from a year earlier.

