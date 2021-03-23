Energy Down As Covid-19 Restrictions In Europe Spur Demand Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies slid as renewed Covid-19 containment measures in Europe moderated hopes for a resurgence in demand for fuels.

"The bumpy reopening process in Europe is raising concerns that they might not have a normal summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

Natural-gas futures fell sharply as mild U.S. weather and risk aversion weighed on the volatile commodity.

A former oil trader at mining company Glencore, Emilio Heredia, was charged with manipulating fuel oil prices, in a case that echoes claims investigated in Europe seven years ago.

