Energy Down As Fall In Treasury Yields Spurs Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Energy Roundup

03/22/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell as investors rotated back into growth sectors as Treasury yields ticked down.

For several weeks, the stock market has been the scene of a sectoral tug of war, as investors rotate between value sectors, such as energy, and growth sectors, such as technology, largely based on Treasury yield movements.

Tech stocks often sell off on sessions when Treasury yields are rising and gain on sessions like Monday's when yields are falling, while the energy sector does the opposite.

Saudi Arabia unveiled a proposal to end its war in Yemen, as rebel forces press an offensive and the Biden administration seeks to extricate the U.S. from the six-year-old conflict.

Natural-gas futures continued their rebound from a recent selloff, rising for the second-straight session as signs of increased liquefied natural gas demand offset the dampening effects of mild weather on consumption. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1632ET

