Energy Down As Oil Retreats From Recent Highs -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures retreated from nine-month highs.

Oil prices have resurged in recent weeks as the prospects of a vaccine being widely distributed in 2021 improved. A panel of independent experts recommended that the Food and Drug Administration give the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine emergency-use approval.

The futures contract seen as the global benchmark for oil prices, the Brent contract traded in London, finished the week just shy of the psychologically significant milestone of $50 a barrel.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-11-20 1749ET