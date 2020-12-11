Energy Down As Oil Retreats From Recent Highs -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures retreated from nine-month highs.
Oil prices have resurged in recent weeks as the prospects of a vaccine being widely distributed in 2021 improved. A panel of independent experts recommended that the Food and Drug Administration give the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine emergency-use approval.
The futures contract seen as the global benchmark for oil prices, the Brent contract traded in London, finished the week just shy of the psychologically significant milestone of $50 a barrel.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-11-20 1749ET