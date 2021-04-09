Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Down As Oil-Rig Tally Remains Near 1-Year High -- Energy Roundup

04/09/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell after a relatively high count of oil-rig activity and as investors rotated into growth sectors such as technology.

After surging in recent weeks, the price of oil has been under pressure amid concerns about excess supply and diminished demand in some parts of Europe that are once more restricting economic activity in their battle against Covid-19.

On the supply front, the number of active oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged in the latest week at a nearly one-year high of 337, according to the latest tally from oilfield services company Baker Hughes. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 1637ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.90% 20.11 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 63.02 Delayed Quote.21.66%
WTI -0.64% 59.339 Delayed Quote.23.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pAPPLE  : U.S. senators criticize Apple for not testifying on antitrust concerns
RE
04:47pIndustrials Up After PPI Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:41pMaterials Up After Wholesale Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:39pJessica Alba's Honest Co files for IPO
RE
04:38pEnergy Down As Oil-Rig Tally Remains Near 1-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields rise on strong inflation data
RE
04:32pGM cuts some U.S. truck production shifts because of chip shortage
RE
04:32pGm cuts some truck production shifts at two u.s. plants because of semiconductor chip shortage -automaker
RE
04:28pWorld Bank says to commit $2 billion to vaccines in developing countries by end-April
RE
04:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields rise on strong inflation data
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarte..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ