Energy Down As Shortages Seen Easing After OPEC+ Meeting -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil prices tumbled on expectations of an easing energy shortage.

Oil fell below the psychologically significant $80-per-barrel level in New York to its lowest level since early October after speculation that the Biden administration will tap strategic reserves in response to a disagreement with OPEC+.

Oil futures initially gained in New York after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies resisted pressure from President Joe Biden and maintained previous production targets. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, reaffirmed its previous decision on production levels at a meeting Thursday held by videoconference, and said it will raise the monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in December rather than responding to fears in some countries about an energy shortage.

Natural gas futures ticked up 0.8% to close at $5.72-per-million British thermal units after some choppy trading earlier in the session due to a weekly storage report that was bearish compared with averages.

