Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Down As Shortages Seen Easing After OPEC+ Meeting -- Energy Roundup

11/04/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell as oil prices tumbled on expectations of an easing energy shortage.

Oil fell below the psychologically significant $80-per-barrel level in New York to its lowest level since early October after speculation that the Biden administration will tap strategic reserves in response to a disagreement with OPEC+.

Oil futures initially gained in New York after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies resisted pressure from President Joe Biden and maintained previous production targets. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, reaffirmed its previous decision on production levels at a meeting Thursday held by videoconference, and said it will raise the monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in December rather than responding to fears in some countries about an energy shortage.

Natural gas futures ticked up 0.8% to close at $5.72-per-million British thermal units after some choppy trading earlier in the session due to a weekly storage report that was bearish compared with averages. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pIndustrials Up As Inflation Worries Subside -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.47% to $1.1557 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 1.34% to $1.3500 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.22% to 113.76 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pMaterials Down As Traders Digest Fed Taper Plans -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:35pEnergy Down As Shortages Seen Easing After OPEC+ Meeting -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.54% to $0.262 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 2.18% to $4517.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 2.22% to $61378.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pOPEC+ rebuffs U.S. calls for speedier oil output increases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Chegg, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
3ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
4Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ..
5ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS