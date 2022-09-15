Energy Down Sharply After Weak Economic Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply after weak economic data.

Industrial production fell in August, while retail sales rose modestly.

Oil futures slid 3.8% to $85.10 a barrel, their lowest level in a week, as traders braced for a global recession.

Natural gas futures gave back most of Wednesday's gains after a last-minute deal between major freight railroads and their workers, averting a strike that could have caused upheaval in energy markets.

