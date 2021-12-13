Log in
Energy Down Sharply On Global Demand Concerns -- Energy Roundup

12/13/2021 | 04:30pm EST
Shares of energy companies fell sharply as traders braced for a retreat in global demand because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Omicron caused its first death in the U.K., where Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a tidal wave of cases likely to come. China identified the first Omicron case on its mainland.

Natural gas futures rose, inching above the $4-per-million British thermal units level, after a prolonged slide because of unseasonably mild weather.

The Omicron variant's impact on global oil markets won't be as seismic as initially feared, because governments and businesses are now better adapted to dealing with the coronavirus, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Savannah Energy signed separate share purchase agreements with Exxon Mobil and Petronas Overseas Ventures, acquiring their entire upstream and midstream portfolios in Chad and Cameroon, respectively.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1629ET

