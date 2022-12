Shares of energy companies fell sharply as a selloff in natural gas gathered steam.

Natural gas futures slid to the lowest levels since March amid forecasts for warmer weather in much of the U.S.

Gas producer EQT fell sharply after Bloomberg reported the recent winter storm curbed production levels.

Exxon Mobil said it had filed a lawsuit against the European Union to block a windfall tax on oil companies.

12-28-22 1720ET