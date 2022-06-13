Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Down Sharply as Selloff Spreads to Sector -- Energy Roundup

06/13/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies tumbled as the sector was sucked into a broad market rout.

Oil futures rose slightly to $120.93 a barrel as demand fears spurred by increased Covid-19 cases in China were offset by expectations of further shortages.

The energy sector has been the biggest gainer of the 11 S&P 500 industry group on a chart dating back to late 2020, as the pandemic-era shock oil shock wore off and the Ukraine war caused supply concerns, said strategists at research firm Benchmark.

On Monday, the sector's immunity to broader market malaise was tested, as the S&P 500 energy industry group lost more than 5% of its value. Oil-services giant Halliburton lost more than 7%.

The spike in natural-gas prices eased somewhat, with a 2.7% retreat to $8.61 per million British thermal units.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1634ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pBitcoin falls 12.1% to $23,366
RE
04:37pInflation angst drags S&P 500 into bear market; bonds skid
RE
04:35pEnergy Down Sharply as Selloff Spreads to Sector -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:34pSpaceX raises $1.68 bln through equity financing - filing
RE
04:32pFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VS PROTECTIONS : How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion
RE
04:30pProposed changes to Ireland protocol will not impede U.S.-UK trade dialogue -White House
RE
04:20pCboe volatility index closes at highest level since may 9…
RE
04:11pKremlin pledges support after Donbas separatist leader calls for more Russian forces
RE
04:09pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label after S&P 500 tumble
RE
04:07pN.Irish businesses urge UK against potentially damaging unilateral plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
3Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS