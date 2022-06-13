Energy Down Sharply as Selloff Spreads to Sector -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies tumbled as the sector was sucked into a broad market rout.

Oil futures rose slightly to $120.93 a barrel as demand fears spurred by increased Covid-19 cases in China were offset by expectations of further shortages.

The energy sector has been the biggest gainer of the 11 S&P 500 industry group on a chart dating back to late 2020, as the pandemic-era shock oil shock wore off and the Ukraine war caused supply concerns, said strategists at research firm Benchmark.

On Monday, the sector's immunity to broader market malaise was tested, as the S&P 500 energy industry group lost more than 5% of its value. Oil-services giant Halliburton lost more than 7%.

The spike in natural-gas prices eased somewhat, with a 2.7% retreat to $8.61 per million British thermal units.

