Energy Down Sharply on Recession Fears -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell sharply amid fears that a global recession would wipe out demand.

Coordinated actions by central bankers last week were viewed as the nail in the coffin of the global economic recovery.

Oil futures fell 2.6% to $76.71 a barrel, the lowest since Jan. 3. After going on a tear in the first half of the year, the energy sector of the S&P 500 has trimmed gains for the year to date to roughly 20%.

Shares of Exxon Mobil endured their longest losing streak since 2020. Chevron said it was moving workers to safety and halting production temporarily at a pair of offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as it prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Natural gas futures rose ahead of anticipated outages related to the hurricane.

