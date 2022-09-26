Advanced search
Energy Down Sharply on Recession Fears -- Energy Roundup

09/26/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell sharply amid fears that a global recession would wipe out demand.

Coordinated actions by central bankers last week were viewed as the nail in the coffin of the global economic recovery.

Oil futures fell 2.6% to $76.71 a barrel, the lowest since Jan. 3. After going on a tear in the first half of the year, the energy sector of the S&P 500 has trimmed gains for the year to date to roughly 20%.

Shares of Exxon Mobil endured their longest losing streak since 2020. Chevron said it was moving workers to safety and halting production temporarily at a pair of offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as it prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Natural gas futures rose ahead of anticipated outages related to the hurricane. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1628ET

