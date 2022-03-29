Log in
Energy Down Slightly as Traders Monitor Peace Negotiations -- Energy Roundup

03/29/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell slightly as apparent progress in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia dragged down oil futures.

Oil prices initially tumbled by 7% after reports from Turkey that Ukraine had outlined specific conditions for guaranteeing neutrality and Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would reduce hostilities on the Kyiv front. But losses moderated late in the session after President Joe Biden and others expressed skepticism about the likelihood of changes on the ground, and as intense fighting continued in many parts of Ukraine.

Oil closed down 1.6% at $104.24 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since March 17.

Two influential Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, rebuffed calls to expel Russia from the OPEC+ alliance, saying the group had a long history of working together through armed conflicts.

Natural gas futures logged their biggest one-day decline since March 8, falling 3.1% to close at $5.34 per million British thermal units. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1628ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.87% 111.02 Delayed Quote.50.42%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.76% 249.5552 Delayed Quote.48.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.31% 88.75 Delayed Quote.34.64%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -1.76% 14.5594 Delayed Quote.11.34%
WTI 0.81% 104.938 Delayed Quote.46.92%
