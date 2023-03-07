Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures after testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was perceived as hawkish.

Oil futures fell 3.6% to $77.58 a barrel, one of their biggest drops of the year after Mr. Powell said the central bank was in no danger of "over tightening" interest rates, and that more hikes would be needed to tame core inflation.

U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum is planning to extract lithium from feedstock it already handles for its chemicals and oil-refining operations.

