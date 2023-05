Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures after more weak data from China.

The U.S.-traded West Texas intermediate crude contract dipped below $70 per barrel.

Starting with deliveries that arrive Thursday, a type of U.S. oil drilled near Midland, Texas, will factor into calculations for the price of globally tracked Brent crude, re-establishing the U.S. as a major exporter of the commodity.

05-31-23 1742ET