Shares of energy companies slid alongside oil futures, which incurred their biggest one-session loss since January.

Oil fell 5.3% to $71.66 a barrel, its largest percentage drop since Jan. 4.

Shares of British oil major BP plunged after it posted a drop in first-quarter underlying economic earnings to $4.96 billion, despite registering a strong oil-trading performance. BP also scheduled a lower-than-anticipated round of share buybacks.

05-02-23 1741ET