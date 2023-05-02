Shares of energy companies slid alongside oil futures, which incurred their biggest one-session loss since January.
Oil fell 5.3% to $71.66 a barrel, its largest percentage drop since Jan. 4.
Shares of British oil major BP plunged after it posted a drop in first-quarter underlying economic earnings to $4.96 billion, despite registering a strong oil-trading performance. BP also scheduled a lower-than-anticipated round of share buybacks.
