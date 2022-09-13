Advanced search
Energy Down as Dollar Rallies on Inflation Data -- Energy Roundup

09/13/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell as the dollar rallied in the wake of surprisingly strong August inflation data.

Gasoline prices saw their biggest monthly drop in August since the depths of the pandemic, according to the Labor Department report. Prices in most other categories, including electricity, rose, however.

Oil futures retreated after the inflation data, amid skepticism that the Federal Reserve could tame runaway inflation without bringing on a recession. Odds that the Fed would fight back with a full percentage point increase rose to more than one-in-five on futures markets.

The oil market is in a "state of schizophrenia," according to a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, a hint that the cartel could step in to buoy prices despite existing supply concerns related to the Ukraine War. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1620ET

