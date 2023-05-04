Shares of energy companies fell slightly alongside oil futures.

Oil futures pared some losses, closing just 4 cents a barrel lower after initially plunging as traders tried to come to grips with the chances of further bank failures, and the implications for the broad economy.

Shares of natural-gas pipeline operator Targa Resources ticked down after it reported a drop in first-quarter profit as lower natural-gas prices offset increased volume on its pipelines.

Repsol shares rose after the Spanish oil producer struck a deal with Irish discount airline Ryanair for the supply of renewable fuels.

